Police looking for information after shots fired in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is looking for information in connection to two groups exchanging gunfire near the 1200 block of Avalon Avenue on Saturday.
Police said four houses and two cars had damage from the shooting.
A 2019 blue SUV was taken into police custody for evidence after suspects left the scene, according to police.
No injuries were reported.
If you have any information regarding this incident, call APD at (229) 431-2100 or CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.
