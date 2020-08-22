Dougherty Co. D.A. won’t put up with anyone disrupting virtual learning

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Greg Edwards, the district attorney for the Dougherty Judicial Circuit, is sending out a warning to both students and adults.
Anyone trying to disrupt Dougherty County Schools’ virtual classes will be prosecuted.
Edwards said that some people think it’s funny to try to interfere with virtual school classes that are now going on.
One student has exposed himself to the virtual class while one student’s parents threatened a teacher during class.
Those are being investigated by Dougherty School police.
The D.A. said that will end now. He said he will prosecute disruptions, even when the classes are being held online.
“Virtual school is just like real school,” said Edwards. “And it is my intention to deal with any issues that arise from this situation, just as if you walked into the live classroom and did these things, you are going to be dealt with the same way.”
Edwards said this is not just a problem in Dougherty County but across the state.
Several students have streamed pornography to their classmates, which can result in some very harsh penalties. Even being charged as a sex offender.
Edwards said parents especially, should treat virtual school just like a regular school class.
