Americus leaders move forward on new city park

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Americus city leaders recently approved buying playground equipment and a pavilion, among other items for a new city park that’s in the works.
This happened during Thursday night’s council meeting.
City leaders said the new park will sit on the corner of Adderton Street and Armory Drive, on about an acre of property in a city-owned lot.
Officials said the lot sat empty for years and that now is the time to move forward with something new.
“Hopefully, once it gets open in the middle or later part of October, it will be an excellent resource for our citizens who live in that area as well as people that are passing through,” said Americus Mayor Barry Blount.
Blount said the park will be similar to other city parks in Americus.
He said there are around four city parks within the city.
Blount said the completion of it depends on how long it takes to get the playground equipment in.
The money for this project was officially approved back in June from 2014 SPLOST funds.
