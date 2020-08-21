Watching the tropics

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Laura and T.D. Thirteen are both projected to reach the Gulf of Mexico and become category 1 hurricanes next week. The official forecast track steers T.S. Laura into the eastern Gulf heading toward the Florida north central Gulf and T.D #13 soon to be T.S. Marco toward the TX/LA coast. With the latest advisory SGA is no longer in the cone of uncertainty. That doesn’t mean to let your guard down as impact can be felt outside the cone.