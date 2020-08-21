Watching the tropics

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Little rain Friday however a slight chance holds through the evening.
Look for more rain over the weekend into next week. Thankfully the break from summer heat continues with highs mid-upper 80s around 90.
In the tropics, Tropical Storm Laura and T.D. Thirteen are both projected to reach the Gulf of Mexico and become category 1 hurricanes next week. The official forecast track steers T.S. Laura into the eastern Gulf heading toward the Florida north central Gulf and T.D #13 soon to be T.S. Marco toward the TX/LA coast. With the latest advisory SGA is no longer in the cone of uncertainty. That doesn’t mean to let your guard down as impact can be felt outside the cone.
Stay alert and be prepared as the forecast track will undergo changes in the coming days.
