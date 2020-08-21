Valdosta man arrested after assault at convenience store

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man has been arrested after an assault at a convenience store, according to the Valdosta Police Department.
On Thursday, around 1:15 a.m., police responded to a call in reference to an assault that happened at the Circle K on the 1700 block of Gornto Road.
Police said while at the store, the victim was approached by Kendrick Clemons, 22, who started yelling at him.
It was reported that Clemons hit the victim multiple times, causing visible injuries, according to police. Police said Clemons was also seen with a handgun during the assault.
While speaking with the victim, police said Clemons drove past the location. After a traffic stop, Clemons was arrested.
During the investigation, police found a handgun and marijuana in his possession.
Clemons was taken to the Lowndes County Jail. He is charged with:
- Battery
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
Clemons was also given a citation for driving under the influence.
“Our officers did a great job investigating this case, which led to a quick arrest that made the city safer,” said Lt. Scottie Johns.
