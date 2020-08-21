Tifton City Council adopts mask requirement for city buildings

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - On Friday, the Tifton City Council voted during a special called meeting to require face masks or coverings in buildings that are owned or leased by the city.
City officials said all city employees and those visiting all municipal buildings will be required to wear a face covering over their nose and mouth.
The city said they will attempt to provide face coverings to people who do not have one.
The city is also encouraging residents to use contact-free payment options if possible. You can make a payment on the website, by mail, or at the drive-thru and dropbox at Tifton City Hall.
