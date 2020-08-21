Sherwood Christian sports to be intramural

By Paige Dauer | August 21, 2020 at 11:10 AM EDT - Updated August 21 at 11:10 AM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sherwood Christian is playing an intramural sports format this fall, according to Athletic Director Chad Evans. The intramural plan is based on limiting athletes’ exposure to others outside of Sherwood Christian, and normal day to day contact, rather than limiting athletic participation itself.

Their goals are:

  • Continue building our programs and develop our athletes’ skill
  • Provide an opportunity for athletic competition
  • All while reducing the risk of jeopardizing our face to face academics for all students

Here is Sherwood Christian’s intramural sports plan:

Football

  • 7-on-7 games on Friday nights
  • Multiple teams
  • League format

Volleyball

  • Outdoor sand court matches
  • 5v5 and 3v3 tournament play

Cross Country

  • Two traditional races with accurate time assessments to monitor progress
  • 3 “fun runs” with various formats to incorporate in race competitions

