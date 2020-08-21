Possible mask mandate coming to City of Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Valdosta plans to discuss a mask mandate in their next council meeting.
I spoke to a few people walking around downtown and got mixed opinions. Some tell me they don’t want it, it’s against their freedom. Others say it’s necessary here.
“Being the numbers are on the rise and we are approaching the flu season, I think it’s a good thing. I really do,” said Bibbie Balok.
She lives in Valdosta and likes the idea of a mask mandate.
“ feel like we should take more precautions than what we been because we haven’t taken it so seriously so I feel like if we would start wearing more masks then we can probably help this situation better with keeping things under control I guess,” said Charlene Suggs.
She tells me she had mixed feelings about it at first. But due to the local rise in cases and being in a red zone, it’s more important for people to wear masks to help the situation.
“We need to bring it up for discussion before we say what we can pass because we don’t know what we are able to pass because the governor’s mandate still has some things that we can and can’t do so I just think it’s important for us to bring it before the council and make a decision,” said Councilman Eric Howard.
Under the new governor’s order, cities and counties may impose face mask requirements on private property, including businesses, if the owner wants to enforce it.
The order says the mandate can not be imposed on those eating, drinking, or struggle with face coverings for medical reasons.
If enforced, you may be fined up to $50. The mandate can not give fines to private businesses or corporations.
A county must also have 100 or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people over the previous 14 days and Valdosta qualifies.
Councilman Eric Howard tells me if they pass the mandate, they have to watch the numbers, if cases decrease, the mayor can suspend that mandate.
“We know when we have college opening back up and schools opening back up and people are going to be gathering, we are going to just have to do whatever we can to be proactive instead of reactive to this.”
Council will put together the ordinance and how it will be enforced, then present it to the public at the meeting next Wednesday, August 26.
