Phoebe releases Friday COVID-19 numbers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Health System has released its latest COVID-19 numbers.
As of noon Friday, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 57
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 13
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 2
- Total inpatients recovered – 670
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 131
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 35
“We know our COVID-19 battle is far from over, and healthcare workers throughout Georgia must be steeled for the long road that remains in front of us. Right now, our greatest challenge is staffing, but we are having success filling many critical roles,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System president and CEO.
“We hired 91 new nursing graduates over the past 12 months, including 35 who recently completed our unique and innovative Nursing Simulation Training and Education Program (NSTEP). NSTEP was designed for new nursing graduates who missed vital clinical training in the spring because of COVID-19. Our first NSTEP graduates are now at work in their various units where managers are thrilled with their confidence and competence and the quality of care they are providing our patients.”
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.