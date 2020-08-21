Owners of new Albany Kona Ice truck commit to helping community, giving back

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two entrepreneurs have begun serving the Good Life City with shaved ice out of their Kona Ice Truck, with the potential to raise thousands of dollars for schools, youth sports leagues and families in need.
Gary and Debra Morefield partner with schools throughout the area to host fundraisers, which allow administrators to raise money for underfunded programs and initiatives.
Their decked out, mobile shaved ice truck features a tiki hut-top, self-serve flavor wave and wild flavors such as “pickle” and “tiger’s blood.”
“The communities’ first taste of our cool treats and colorful truck will keep them coming back for more,” Gary Morefield said. “It will only be a matter of time before our Kona truck captures the hearts, minds and taste buds of the neighborhoods we serve.”
