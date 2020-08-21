Man arrested in Lee Co. armed robbery

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested in an armed robbery that early Friday afternoon in Lee County, according to the sheriff’s office.
Marcovious Hailstock, 21, was arrested in connection to the incident.
The armed robbery happened at Family Dollar, 1513 Hwy 19 South.
Deputies said the suspect went into the store and demanded money.
“And after a brief foot chase, they were able to apprehend the subject within a matter of minutes without incident. No one was hurt. No one body got injured,” Lewis Harris, Lee County Sheriff’s Office chief deputy, said.
Harris said the money, a gun and a mask were recovered. The amount of money was not released.
Harris said the suspect is only charged with armed robbery, but more charges are possible.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.