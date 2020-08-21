Lee County Trojans considering fans in the stands for football games

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - In case you lost track, we’re just two more Fridays away from the start of the regular season for high school football in Georgia.
But there are still so many questions, like will fans be at the games this year?
For the Lee County Trojans, they said they’re planning on having fans in the stands.
Athletic Director Hank Wright said it’s still too early to know exactly how many spectators they’ll allow past the gates.
So far, Wright said fans have done a great job of following social distancing guidelines at their softball and volleyball games.
But, he knows it’ll be a little more challenging with football games.
”We also have to plan with going wide open, with signs encouraging masks and social distancing as much as possible, marking off the concession stand areas where they will have to distance there. And we’re concerned about coming into the games and leaving the games. You know, that’s where folks are pushed together,” said Wright.
Wright said they’re still looking for a replacement game for Sept. 4.
For now, their first game is slated for Sept. 11 against Jackson out of Atlanta.
