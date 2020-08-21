Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office releases surveillance of entering auto incidents

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance in hopes of catching an entering auto suspect.
The surveillance captures a suspect during a string of entering autos at Creekwood Apartments, according to the sheriff’s office.
Watch the surveillance footage below:
The agency said they are asking for the public’s help identifying the person and vehicle of interest in connection to the incidents.
Anyone with information that would help investigators is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 759-6012.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.