8 indicted in New Year’s Day Coffee Co. death

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Eight men have been indicted in connection to a death that happened on New Year’s Day in Coffee County.
All eight were indicted in the death of Warren Vann Brown, 39. Brown died after a fight on New Year’s Day, according to Brandon Musgrove, the Coffee County coroner.
Musgrove said Brown died from asphyxiation in conjunction with multiple blunt force trauma injuries. He said Brown had a couple of cuts to his head but no gunshot wounds and that Brown was hit in the head with an object.
The incident happened at a wedding reception on private property in Ambrose, according to Coffee County officials.
The indictments:
- Justin Joe Anderson was indicted on four counts, including malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence.
- Jeffery Harper was indicted on malice murder and felony murder.
- Daniel Paulk Anderson, David Jason Anderson, Jay Turk, Morgan Lewis and Corey Johnson were all indicted on two counts of reckless conduct.
- Matthew Lewis was indicted on one count of tampering with evidence.
The indictments state the malice murder count for both Justin Joe Anderson and Harper stems from “unlawfully, with malice aforethought, (causing) the death of Warren Vann Brown, a human being, by asphyxiation.”
The indictments also state for the felony murder counts, both men, while “in the commission of the offense of aggravated assault,” caused Brown’s death“ by using (their) hands and body, objects which when used offensively against another person, is likely to cause serious bodily injury, by using said hands and body to impede the flow of blood and oxygen.”
The indictments also claim Brown was assaulted with a baton.
Justin Anderson and Jeffery Harper are still in the Coffee County Jail.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said a grand jury recently heard this case and agents turned over their investigation to the Coffee County District Attorney’s Office.
Below are copies of all of the indictments. Names have been redacted to protect the identities of jurors and witnesses in this case.
