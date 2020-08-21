Georgia Peanut Festival canceled

“For over 50 years, the Georgia Peanut Festival has been a premier event in Southwest Georgia. This year, due to growing concerns for the safety of our visitors, volunteers and vendors, the committee has made the difficult decision to cancel all activities planned for the remainder of the year,” Wendy Kennedy, committee chair, said. “The decision to cancel was not made lightly, or spur of the moment. The committee has closely monitored information from the governor, our local health department and other entities for several months. Please know that while our hearts are saddened for 2020, we are also excited to begin work on next year’s festival.