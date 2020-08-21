Early morning showers and thunderstorms diminish and then turn more scattered this afternoon. There’s still a Marginal Risk of Severe Storms with damaging wind gust being the primary threat. Rain chances return to the high side Saturday and turn more scattered Sunday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Monday will be the driest and hottest day with highs in the lower 90s and just slight rain chances. Two Tropical systems will be in the Gulf by Tuesday. Some moisture will be pushed in by then.