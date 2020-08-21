Dougherty Co. Public Works installs storm drainage pipes on Plumcrest Ave. and Radial Ave.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - For the past 12 days, people who live on Plumcrest Avenue have seen orange cones and piles of gravel in the middle of their roadway.
Dougherty County Public Works has been working to install storm drainage pipe upgrades to the 3600 block of that street.
It has been closed at mid-point since August 10.
The original completion date was August 15, but the project was delayed.
It is now scheduled to reopen Saturday.
Jeremy Brown, an engineer for the county’s public works department, says these drainage improvements will benefit people who live on Plumcrest if a big storm or hurricane were to make landfall in the coming months.
”When you get a hurricane and you get 10 inches, you can’t plan every infrastructure for a 100 or 500-year storm event. There’s just no possible way. That’s like trying to keep the Flint from flooding. There’s just no possible way to do it. But hopefully, we can mitigate to lessen the events of flooding in that area. And that’s basically what we are trying to do,” said Brown.
Starting Monday, the 3600 block of Radial Avenue will be closed for the same type of work.
That blockage is scheduled to be complete on Saturday, August 29.
Drivers needing to access the area can use Parr Road or Plumcrest Avenue as a detour.
