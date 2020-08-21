Dougherty Co. Commission approves new padding for Turtle Grove playground

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Turtle Park playground is getting a facelift, down to its very foundation.
The Dougherty County Commission recently voted to replace wood chips currently covering the bottom of Turtle Grove Park.
The chips are old, and as kids play, the chips shift.
Jeremy Brown, an engineer with county public works, says there are national standards requiring different levels of padding for different playground equipment.
He says this new covering, made of recycled rubber, will be a much safer option for kids if an accident occurs.
“With this, it’s a porous place. It’s workable material when you put it in, but once it hardens and cures out, it won’t move. So we can ensure that the required depth stays that required depth throughout the life of the product. And as a father, that makes me more comfortable to know that you can go down there and relax, let your kids go play, and you don’t really have to worry about much,” said Brown.
The sun shields on the playground will also be replaced.
Brown says the project, which costs just over $198,000, will kick off in 45 to 60 days.
Public works say you’ll be able to enjoy the new playground improvements within six weeks of the project’s start date.
