Dougherty Co. to add an extra advanced voting date

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County voters will have an extra opportunity to vote early come this fall.
In a recent decision, Dougherty County Elections Supervisor, Ginger Nickerson, says Sunday, October 25 was chosen as an extra advanced voting opportunity.
“We want everyone to know about that weekend of voting. The state-mandated Saturday is October 24th. That is state-mandated by law. All 159 counties will be facilitating voting on that day from 9 in the morning until 4 in the afternoon. The board voted and approved Sunday voting, which will be that Sunday. So we want citizens to know we will have a weekend of voting in Dougherty County. We are going to strongly encourage them to get out. The hours for that Sunday will be from 12 to 4. And so we are going to be prepared for them, and we hope that they take the opportunity to choose one of those options and they’ll come out to exercise,” said Nickerson.
Voting that Saturday and Sunday will take place at the Riverfront Resource Center, also known as the Candy Room.
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says voting early could save you time when it comes to casting your ballot.
“When you vote early, you have 16 days to choose when you want to come out and what time of day, so typically, the lines won’t be as long as what they would be on Tuesday, November 3rd. So we are encouraging everyone to take advantage of early voting,” said Raffensperger.
Whether you choose to vote early or wait until Election Day, Nickerson says COVID-19 protocols will be practiced during both voting options.
“The same precautions that we took in June, of course, are in place. We are providing PPE to all of our workers, we want to keep them safe. Our three full-time members are essential workers. So we want everyone to stay safe, as well as our voters to remain safe. We have sanitizers, and all of this will take place for advanced voting and especially for in-person. We will encourage social distancing, we have signs. We are hoping we will have the workers that we need to facilitate this process. We want the voters to remain safe, as well as our workers,” said Nickerson.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.