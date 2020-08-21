Community Census Float Tour encourages participation in Dougherty Co.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -You still have time to fill out your 2020 Census and it’s now easier than ever.
That’s because Albany-Dougherty County and the Census Complete Count Committee will be coming to a neighborhood near you.
Their drive-by community tour runs for a full week and it starts Saturday in Rose’s parking lot located at 1620 East Oglethorpe Blvd.
Here is the schedule for the Census Float Drive:
The Albany-Dougherty Census Complete Count Committee says that if those people don’t participate, city and county government will be shorted money and resources that would otherwise benefit the community.
They tell us they want to provide access for those who haven’t had the opportunity to fill out the quick form.
“Each day we will be out, some mornings and some afternoons. We will be helping out people in the community in certain districts that don’t have the census numbers we would like, and we will be helping them fill out their 2020 census in any way possible,” Tanner Anderson said.
You can also enter to win a $500 utility credit for completing the form.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.