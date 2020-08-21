City of Valdosta to receive grant funding from CARES Act

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Valdosta will receive the CARES Act funding to help with the pandemic’s impact on the community.
The City of Valdosta has expenses eligible for reimbursement from the CARES Act. The city was approved to receive an advanced grant of $886,618 and $2.9 million in total.
“The State of Georgia received federal cares act funding and GMA and ACCG are the representatives for cities and counties in the state of Georgia and they work with the county to get about 40 percent of that cares act funding to go to local governments so the City of Valdosta council members last night approved for the city to apply for and receive part of that cares act funding,” said Ashlyn Johnson, Public Information Officer for the City of Valdosta.
That funding will go to public safety costs and expenses due to the coronavirus.
The city's spokesperson says any expense accrued due to public safety such as salaries, benefits, over time, things like that, will get reimbursed.
”We think it’s great that GMA and ACCG have worked to get this funding for the city, it’s such a crucial time right now for everybody as far as financial situation and budgeting so its nice for the city to be able to receive some of this cares act funding and have it go to our first responders and just get that reimbursed,” said Johnson.
