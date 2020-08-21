Brookwood Warriors excited to get the season started after intrasquad scrimmage

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Brookwood Warriors hit the gridiron Friday night for an intrasquad scrimmage.
It’s the first real look the coaches are getting of their team, due to restrictions created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
GISA teams began padded practice this week.
Five days later and it’s blue versus white for the Warriors.
Head Coach Shane Boggs said they’ve lost six returning starters, three on each side of the ball.
Friday night also featured fans.
All socially distancing and wearing face masks.
Boggs said he’s excited to be back on the field on a Friday night.
”I think it’s exciting for everybody, our student-body, the families, and there was some fans outside of those families to showing up tonight. But, they were responsible and I think as long as we do that, we’ll be able to protect this great game and maybe build off what we did tonight,” said Boggs.
Boggs continued: “They’re always ready to see a different color jersey, but I think this time because we’ve done it so much more and we didn’t get to do that kind of stuff in June or July. So, it an enhanced version of how they normally fell. Let’s go find somebody else to play against. So, they’ll be excited next week and it’ll be of great value to us.”
The Warriors are set to open the season against Maclay on September 11.
