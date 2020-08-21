Albany streets to close for repairs

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Beginning Aug. 24, the 3600 block of Radial Avenue, from Ramsey Road to Patriot Street, will be closed at mid-block to through traffic.
County officials said this is needed to allow for Dougherty County contractors to make storm drainage improvements in the area.
The 3600 block of Plumcrest Avenue previously closed to through traffic is on schedule to reopen for traffic by Aug. 22.
The blockage for the 3600 block of Radial Avenue is scheduled to be closed through Aug. 28, with reopening planned for Aug. 29.
Drivers needing to access the area can utilize Parr Road or Plumcrest Avenue as a detour.
For more information, call Dougherty County Public Works at (229) 430-6120.
