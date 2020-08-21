Albany family, displaced by fire, gets new home after week in motel

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One South Georgia family’s prayers were answered as they moved out of a motel and into a new home.
“I can’t complain right now because we got a roof over our head,” said Corlathea Allen.
She and her family lost their apartment and all their belongings in a fire last week.
Family members said no one was injured or inside of the apartment during the fire. However, she did say there were things lost in the fire that can never be replaced.
“Picture albums with my family ties go way back, like my great grandmamma,” said Allen.
Exactly one week after their Carriage Lane home went up in flames, they were able to settle into a new apartment.
They said the American Red Cross and others helped them through their struggles during this difficult time in their lives.
“It’s been really hard because you know, we lost everything but the clothes on our backs. We’ve been staying at the motel which was $135 dollars a night. It’s just been a real struggle,” explained Allen.
However, this past week didn’t come without its challenges for the Allen household that was filled with her kids and grandkids as they had to get ready to head back to school.
“And we still also need everyone to keep us in their prayers because it is a struggle for my grandkids also because they lost a lot too,” said Allen.
Even though the family has no furniture and is sleeping on air mattresses right now, they are happy to be in a new home with hope in their hearts.
“With God on our side, we gonna make it through this,” said Allen.
Leaders with the Albany Fire Department told us the fire started in the kitchen and it’s not under investigation.
If you would like to donate to the family, you can do so right now by calling (229) 338-8521.
