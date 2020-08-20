Tift County Schools moving to green designation

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) -Tift County Schools superintendent said they are “easing in the water” as they move forward with the school year and getting back to normal.
The school district announced they are moving to green designations.
A green designation means schools are open and will operate in a traditional manner and follow proper precautions.
Seventy percent of the students that opted for face-to-face instruction will attend classes Monday through Friday.
Superintendent Adam Hathaway says due to the most recent information by health officials, they are moving in a positive direction.
“Well you know, it is going to be a challenge, because as we add more kids to the mix, us being able to make sure that we can social distance them is going to be our first priority,” said Hathaway.
This new protocol is set to move forward on August 24.
