Sweet shop begins shipping across country during pandemic

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A cake shop in Moultrie is branching out, bringing her treats to those not yet ready to get out of the house.
Since COVID-19, Mamma D’s Sweet Shop started delivering, and now she’s shipping her cakes across the country.
The store has been open for more than a year now.
Owner Dallas Dickerson said the idea to start shipping began when a customer wanted to ship a multi-layer cake to New York and Missouri.
Dickerson explained why this was the perfect time to start something new.
“In this time that we’re going through now, and so many people having to stay in and not being able to get out, they still want the sweets and the desserts. It’s not like somebody can swing over from Thomasville. They may not want to come out and do all that stuff. In this unprecedented time, it did push us into something we had never thought about doing,” said Dickerson.
Dickerson said she started shipping just two weeks ago.
She adds embarking on this journey has been a success so far.
