Some sports, cheer cancelled for Douglas rec dept.

DOUGLAS , Ga. (WALB) - The Douglas-Coffee County Parks and Recreation Department (DCCPRD) has made the decision to cancel the fall football, soccer and cheerleading season. The agency said Thursday that the action is being taken is to prioritize the “health and wellbeing of youth participants.”
The continued effects of the coronavirus pandemic and COVID-19 safety guidelines contributed to this cautious decision to protect the health and well-being of participants, parents, officials, coaches, and staff, according to officials.
“Canceling the fall season was certainly a difficult decision to be made,” Stevie Young, DCCPRD director, said. “However, health and safety are our highest priorities, and this decision aligns with those priorities.”
For those who have registered for football, cheerleading or soccer, the option of receiving a refund or an account credit toward the next sport is being offered at this time.
Here is how to begin the process for a refund or account credit:
- Refund request: Please email with name, address, and phone number to nwilkerson@cityofdouglas.com or to macosta@cityofdouglas.com
- Account credit request: Please email wcrockett@cityofdouglas.com, egomez@cityofdouglas.com, rbullock@cityofdouglas.com
- If you do not have internet access or an email address, call (912) 384-5978.
The recreation department is considering several options for next year, which include the possibility of football, soccer and cheerleading season in the spring.
