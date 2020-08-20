She was my best friend and now I don’t have her’: Family shocked by death of missing Sumter Co. mother

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Nightmares turned into reality for one Sumter County family as they finally learned the fate of their missing loved one.
Rosa Welch was reported missing in July.
On Monday, law enforcement confirmed that they had discovered her body and her missing vehicle.
“I was still trying to have faith that she was alive,” said Tiffany Hogg, Rosa Welch’s sister.
Those hopes were shattered on Monday.
Around 6:30 that evening, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Sumter County Fire and Rescue and others were called to a traffic accident on Highway 27 East near mile marker 19.
A preliminary investigation found the driver was the 30-year-old missing mother.
“It’s devastating, ‘cause like I said, she was my best friend and now I don’t have her,” Hogg said in tears.
The news was “shocking” to Tiffany and her family.
“Now we’re waiting to find out when we can plan her funeral,” Hogg told WALB News 10.
As funeral arrangements are up in the air right now, Tiffany looked back at the haunting nightmares she had about her sister dying before she even knew the truth.
“I just can’t believe I had nightmares and that they came true,” said Hogg.
Rosa’s autopsy is now complete, according to Sumter County Coroner Greg Hancock. However, he said it’s likely to be two or three months before any toxicology results are in.
Hancock said until those results are in, nothing is off the table when it comes to determining Rosa’s cause of death.
“But the results of the autopsy are incomplete and cause of death is pending at this point. Nothing’s ruled out or nothing’s ruled in at this point. Everything’s on the table,” Hancock explained
Hancock said the body has been turned over to a funeral home.
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, the coroner’s office, Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Medical Examiner’s Office are all involved in the investigation.
