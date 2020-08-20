Rainy with cooler 80s

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Widespread showers and thunderstorms covered SGA Thursday. No severe storms to report but a few were strong with frequent lightning and heavy rain.
Tomorrow a carbon copy with the potential for strong to severe storms. Look for more rain through the weekend into next week. With clouds and rain around summer heat has relaxed with highs in the 80s and lows around 70.
In the tropics, T.D. Thirteen and T.D. Fourteen both are projected to intensify becoming tropical storms tonight or Friday. For now the official forecast track steers both westward into the Gulf of Mexico. South Georgia is in the cone of uncertainty with the projected track moving the storm into the northern Gulf Tuesday. Something to watch as it’s too early to determine intensity or landfall.
