Pumpkin Spice Festival coming to Wild Adventure this fall

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - If you love pumpkin spice, you’re going to want to read this. A Pumpkin Spice Festival is coming to Wild Adventures Theme Park this fall.
The festival kicks off September 26 and will last through November 1.
Over the past few years, pumpkin spice has been a cultural phenomenon every autumn.
The park’s spokesperson tells us they looked around and saw there was no large scale celebration dedicated to pumpkin spice. So they decided to start one. Over a dozen pumpkin-spiced foods will be featured.
”Well, when you arrive at the park, you will be able to explore with your kids during trick or treating and then finding different pumpkin spice foods, like pumpkin maple pull pork sandwiches, hand-dipped pumpkin ice cream, we got pumpkin spice frozen cheesecake on a stick, and that’ll be at different places throughout the park,” said Adam Floyd, Marketing and Communications Manager for the park.
The park’s annual Halloween event, Terror in the Wild, was canceled this year.
The park is unable to do the event while maintaining recommended safety guidelines for COVID-19.
So they decided to put together an alternative event.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.