Numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected the next 3 afternoon with period of heavy downpours. Today we have a Marginal Risk of Severe Storms. The primary threat will be damaging wind gusts. Afternoon temperatures will continue to cool into the mid 80s. Rain chances turn more scattered Sunday, into early next week allowing highs to creep back towards 90. In the meantime TD #13 , soon to be Tropical Storm Laura will be heading toward the Gulf of Mexico early next week. Some effects may be felt here by mid week.