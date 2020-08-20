Downtown continues business developments despite pandemic

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Despite the pandemic, Downtown Moultrie continues to grow and thrive.
Many businesses improved their buildings and three businesses opened since March.
This is all according to Downtown Director of Economic Development, Amy Johnson.
She said as others see these improvements and success, it brings even more business to the area.
Downtown offers facade grants and low-interest loans.
”We have several organizations that are working toward enhancing downtown. Eliminating blight, we’re building pocket parks, we’re enhancing parking areas. So, our property owners are seeing this and they are painting, they’re adding awnings, they’re opening businesses, so it’s like a domino effect,” said Johnson.
Johnson said more businesses are getting ready to open.
They’re also working on 10 more loft apartments, bringing the total to 40 in downtown.
