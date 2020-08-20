Dougherty Co. Elections Board now accepting absentee request applications

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - While the November election is still three months away, you can complete an absentee ballot application today.
Dougherty County Election Board Supervisor, Ginger Nickerson, said requesting an absentee ballot is easy.
“It’s as simple as giving us a call, and we will mail you an application, or you can go online and download the application,” said Nickerson.
But not everyone who wishes to vote absentee this November will need to fill out an absentee ballot request form.
“If they voted absentee this year, there is an exception on the application, and that exception is that you are 65 years of age or older, or you’re disabled. If the voter checked that box, they are entitled to receive all ballots by law for this election year,” said Nickerson.
This election year does not end until January 5th, 2021.
Meaning that those who already voted absentee earlier this year, and meet the qualifications that Nickerson listed will not need to complete another form to vote absentee in November.
The Secretary of State’s Office is currently working on another way to request an absentee ballot.
They plan to roll out an absentee request portal.
It's still in the testing phase.
“You know, not everybody is computer literate, or friendly with it, so this is just another choice and another option. We think that’s going to be a great tool for our voters, and as I stated, voters love options. So you’ll have another option,” said Nickerson.
Once a voter completes the voting application, it will be processed and after September 15, the elections office will start mailing out the ballots.
“The 15th on the calendar states that’s the first date we can send out a ballot. Currently, we do not have any ballots for November. They have not been created,” said Nickerson.
People can then return their ballots by mail, or by a ballot drop box that will be placed at the government building.
“It will be under 24 hours surveillance, postage is not required, so we encourage our voters to utilize this dropbox. And of course, our office is open, so voter ballots can be turned in person at our office. So those are the other options besides using the U.S. Postal service,” said Nickerson.
But no matter which voting method you choose, the upcoming general election is set for November 3.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.