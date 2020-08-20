5 confirmed COVID-19 cases within Lee Co. Schools

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County School System officials reported a total of five confirmed COVID-19 cases in the district.
Classes started back almost a week ago.
Two cases were at the high school, one was on the ninth grade campus, one was at Lee County Elementary School and the other at Kinchafoonee Primary School.
Officials said at some point, all five spent time on campus.
Administrators said contact tracing, quarantining and cleaning protocols were put in place.
“Our teachers, they wear face coverings, the vast majority of our students are wearing face coverings, they’re working on social distancing very well. We’re trying to take every step in the world that we know of and that we can do to try and keep our kids safe and to try and keep our employees safe,” said Assistant Superintendent Kevin Dowling.
Dowling couldn’t tell us whether these cases involved students or faculty. He did, however, say that none of them were hospitalized and believes all had milder symptoms.
He said COVID-19 is a highly contagious virus and its possible more people could test positive in the school system.
Dowling said they’re doing everything to help stop the spread.
