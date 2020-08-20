Cairo mayor request community’s help in fighting COVID-19

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - Cairo’s mayor is asking everyone to mask up, in efforts to fight COVID-19.
Mayor Howard Thrower III said as of Wednesday, 20 new positive cases were reported in Grady County.
He says the way to combat this virus right now is through education and encouragement.
“The statistics in Grady County are terrible,” said Thrower.
Mayor Thrower says people aren’t doing this enough of following the basics such as washing your hands, social distancing, and wearing a mask.
He said he’s also looking for businesses to step up and help.
“We also know that the biggest spreader of this is 20, 30, and 40-year-olds. Many people of that age group are working in businesses, own businesses, or running businesses. I would just encourage the businesses to put their own mask mandates in place,” said Thrower.
Not only adding the mandate, but Thrower said enforcing them is a key factor.
“How would that 20, 30, or 40-year-old feel if they took that virus home to their parents, grandparents who are over 60 and have other health issues?” explained Thrower.
In the press release, Thrower said around 40 percent of their population is part of the high-risk group.
“The essence of my statement that I issued is just be respectful, and let’s get through this together,” said Thrower.
In the release, Thrower also adds that as the number of cases grows, no one is trying to infringe on personal rights, but those encouraging or mandating masks are trying to protect everyone’s rights.
