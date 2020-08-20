Ben Hill Co. teachers, students test positive for COVID-19

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - More than a dozen Ben Hill County School District staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report provided to WALB through an Open Records Request.
The report from the school district’s attorney said that seven teachers have tested positive altogether, including four at Ben Hill Primary School.
The school district has had 18 total staff members test positive and 18 students test positive.
Here is a full breakdown of the numbers provided to WALB:
Teachers who have tested positive:
- 1, Ben Hill Preschool
- 4, Ben Hill Primary School
- 1, Ben Hill Elementary School
- 1, Fitzgerald High School
Staff members, including the teachers, who have tested positive:
- 2, Ben Hill Preschool
- 5, Ben Hill Primary School
- 2, Ben Hill Elementary School
- 1, Ben Hill Middle School
- 4, Fitzgerald High School
- 4, Transportation
Students who have tested positive:
- 3, Ben Hill Primary School
- 9, Ben Hill Elementary School
- 6, Fitzgerald High School
WALB is working to get more information about the district’s reaction to these numbers.
