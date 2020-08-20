APD investigating Liberty Expressway shooting turned accident

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is investigating a Wednesday night accident on the Liberty Expressway that involved a shooting victim.
Police responded to the 700 block of the Liberty Expressway about an accident with injuries.
When they arrived, police found a man with several gunshot wounds and he was eventually taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
The victim told police he and another passenger were going up Westover Boulevard to Notthingham Way. The victim said as he tried to get on the Liberty Expressway to go east, another car came up behind them and started shooting.
The two got in the accident when crossing the median and then overturning, according to APD.
Police said there were several bullet holes in the victim’s car. Police also said they have not been able to contact the other passenger.
WALB is working to learn more about this incident.
