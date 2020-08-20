Albany police want help finding suspect

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Criminal Investigations Bureau with the Albany Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding Trevon Parris, 29.
Parris is:
- Height: 6′0
- Weighs: 156 pounds
- Charged with two counts of aggravated assault
Police said these charges stem from an incident that happened in the 600 block of Moultrie Road. On Aug. 8, Parris was accused of ramming his vehicle into his ex-girlfriend’s car, according to police.
Anyone who has information about Parris’ whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or contact an investigator at (229) 302-0794.
