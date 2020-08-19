Wetter weather continues

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A sun/cloud mix with rather pleasant 80s Wednesday afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms got off to a late start but will continue through the evening. A few strong storms are possible with frequent lightning, gusty winds and heavy rain.
Tomorrow through the weekend rinse and repeat as rain chances hold each afternoon and evening. You’ll continue to enjoy the below average temperatures with highs in the 80s and lows around 70. Rain chances ease early week allowing a return to warmer 90s.
Although this wet weather pattern relaxes early next week, development in tropics could have some impact if any tropical systems potentially move into the Gulf of Mexico.
There are two tropical waves Invest 97L and Invest 98L in the Atlantic and third along the coast of Africa. Invest 97L and Invest 98L are projected to strengthen and track westward through the Caribbean entering the Gulf of Mexico next week. Something to watch as it’s too early to determine intensity or long term track.
