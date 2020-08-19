Thomasville Fire Rescue receives grant for new equipment

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomasville Fire Rescue is in need of new gear to ease communication and keep employees safe on calls.
Interim Chief Tim Connell said they received a grant to help them buy new breathing apparatuses.
He said the current equipment is outdated.
These new air-packs would allow for easier and safer communication, which Connell said is vital on the job.
”The firefighter either can’t hear us while he’s in that environment, or they can’t talk to the commander. We’re exposing that radio to harsh environments, so it’s taking a beating that really, we can do away with. With the ‘Drager,’ communications are built into the mask,” said Connell.
Connell said this new equipment will also help with training.
A resolution to accept the grant will be brought up at Monday’s city council meeting.
