Thomasville city council discuss COVID-19 relief fund

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Thomasville is eligible to receive more than $900,000 in coronavirus relief funding.
The city’s Chief Financial Officer, Ashley Cason, said 30 percent of the funding can be requested immediately.
This fund is included in the CARES Act.
Cason said this was made to provide resources to state and local governments.
She said they’ve been tracking and monitoring all COVID expenses in the city up to this point.
“We’ve purchased things like PPE, hand-washing stations, hands-free appliances. We’re confident all of our purchases will qualify for the Cares Act funding, so we would like to accept and utilize those funds,” said Cason.
Cason adds the funding can only be used for eligible COVID related expenses.
The request to utilize the funds will be brought to the council at their meeting on Monday.
