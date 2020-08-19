Man charged in 2019 fatal shooting of his employee sentenced

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man convicted in the 2019 shooting death of his employee was sentenced Wednesday afternoon.
Jazzy Huff was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole for felony murder and aggravated assault. The two counts were merged together. Huff was also sentenced to five years probation for possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, which is to be served consecutively.
Huff was charged in the shooting death of Zenas Davis in downtown Albany in August 2019.
At his trial in March, a jury found Huff guilty of three of the four counts he was facing.
