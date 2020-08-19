Lowndes Co. man faces charges related to R. Kelly case

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A man from Lowndes County is accused of trying to tamper with a witness in the case of singer, R. Kelly.
He is one of three men arrested for separate schemes to harass and threaten alleged R. Kelly victims.
Michael Williams was arrested in Broward County, Florida. He is currently being held at the prison according to inmate records.
According to the Department of Justice in the Eastern District of New York, Williams is a relative of a former publicist for Kelly.
The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office was one of about 13 agencies that assisted in the case.
“They used our facilities for preplanning with our people, we went to the location for extra security. ATF was working in the situation in Valdosta on the car. The one they seized in Valdosta, it was ATF working it,” said Sheriff Ashley Paulk, with Lowndes County Sheriff’s office.
A New York grand jury charged R. Kelly with racketeering and a few Mann Act violations, which is a federal law that forbids transporting women and girls across state lines for illegal sexual activity, along with other indictments including bribery.
Court documents state one victim, identified as Jane Doe, cooperated with law enforcement early this year.
Documents allege Williams lit a car on fire in front of Jane Doe's house to stop her testimony.
In June, the car was leased by the alleged victim’s father and was severely damaged by the fire. Someone inside the home claimed to see a man running away after hearing the explosion.
Surveillance video in the area showed a car speeding away. Documents state it was a GMC Yukon owned by Williams.
A federal court ordered Google to search for users who have searched the address of the victim’s home around the time of the arson. Searches were for things like “r kelly news”, “why fertilizer can be an explosive mixture”, along with videos of Jane Doe.
Phone records showed the phone belonged to Williams and was connected to his Valdosta home.
Records showed the phone was in Kissimmee, FL, and Valdosta later on that afternoon.
The complaint says through toll records and photographs there’s proof that Wiliams had driven from Georgia to Florida.
The GMC Yukon at Williams' home had no front license and was damaged.
That’s where local law enforcement stepped in.
“We met prior to them serving the warrant on the car to make sure we were organized in the location and just standing by in case they needed extra help without any involvement,” said sheriff Paulk.
The Valdosta Police Department also assisted.
Scottie Johns, with VPD tells me detectives assisted the Department of Homeland Security’s investigation that happened in Valdosta.
