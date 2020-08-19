1 injured in Tuesday night Albany shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One man was injured in a Tuesday night shooting, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
The shooting happened in the 2200 block of South Jackson Street shortly after 9 p.m.
The victim told police he was outside when shots were fired and tried to run but was hit in the leg, according to APD.
The victim was taken to the hospital before officers got to the scene.
Police said the victim did not have any life-threatening injuries.
There is no suspect information available at this time, according to APD.
