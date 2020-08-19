’I will never forgive you’: Family of Zenas Davis speaks during Jazzy Huff sentencing

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Jazzy Huff was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole for felony murder and aggravated assault. He was also sentenced to five years probation, to be served consecutively, for gun possession during a felony.
In March, Huff was convicted in the shooting death of his former employee Zenas Davis in downtown Albany.
Davis’ best friend and fiancé said Huff should spend the rest of his life behind bars.
“I will never forgive you ever, ever and I want you to hear this pain in my voice because for everybody that could not make it today,” said Brandon Norton. “I am speaking for them because they hurt like I hurt.”
“We made these kids and we planned on having a life together and Mr. Huff took that from us,” said Shauntae Holder, Davis’ fiancé.
District Attorney Greg Edwards said he is relieved that this case is now over and feels justice has been served.
“I believe this was a fair sentence, it is what the law requires,” said Edwards.
Defense Attorney Phil Cannon said he plans to be back in court in a few years to get rid of the felony murder charge against his client.
“My immediate goal is to get the felony murder conviction voided as an illegal sentence or conviction which means the life sentence goes away,” said Cannon.
Under Georgia law, Edwards said Huff must serve at least 30 years before he is considered for parole.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.