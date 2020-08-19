‘Get better tires for far less!‘: President Donald Trump calls for boycott of Goodyear after company policy calls ‘MAGA’ attire ‘unacceptable’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - President Donald Trump publicly call for a boycott of Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co.‘s products after the company called Make America Great Again attire “unacceptable.”
“Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES,” the president tweeted about the Akron, Ohio based company.
The president’s social media post came after a photo of a slide that was reportedly presented at a Kansas Goodyear plant by a manager, an employee told 19 News’ affiliate WIBW.
The slide listed what is considered acceptable and unacceptable in regards to the company’s zero-tolerance policy.
“Make America Great Again,” or “MAGA,” attire is considered unacceptable under the company’s policy.
- Acceptable: Black Lives Matter, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender pride
- Unacceptable: Blue Lives Matter, All Lives Matter, MAGA attire, political affiliated slogans or material
According to a statement from the company released after the president’s tweets, the slide was not distributed from the Goodyear corporate headquarters in Akron and it was not part of a diversity training class.
Federal records show Goodyear has been awarded $147 million in government contracts since 2008, with more than $120 million specifically for tires.
The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. was founded in the Akron area in the 1890s.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.