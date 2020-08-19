GBI: Human remains found in Tift Co. death investigation

OMEGA, Ga. (WALB) - Human remains were unearthed following a death investigation in Tift County, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
On Friday, the Tift County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to assist in a death investigation.
The GBI said law enforcement received information about possible human remains on a property in the 400 block of Urbana Road in Omega.
Agents and investigators with the sheriff’s office obtained a search warrant and remains were found while searching the property.
The GBI said the remains have not yet been identified and were taken to the GBI Crime Lab in Macon to be examined.
The agency said the investigation is active and ongoing and leads are being pursued by both GBI agents and the Tift County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call the Tift County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 388-6020 or the GBI Sylvester Office at (229) 777-2080.
