Numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon. Widespread showers and storms Tomorrow with a few strong storms possible. The storm Prediction Center has placed all of Southwest Georgia in a Marginal Risk of Severe Storms. The primary threat will be damaging wind gusts at a 5% chance. Also expect dangerous lightning and heavy downpours. Afternoon temperatures will continue to cool from near 90 degrees Today to the middle 80s Friday. Rain chances remain above 50% through Saturday. Shower and thunderstorms become more scattered Sunday to Tuesday allowing temperatures to creep up to the more seasonable lower 90s. Morning lows will also climb from near 70 Saturday AM to the more muggy low/mid 70s early next week. 2 Tropcial systems may be near or in the Gulf by the middle of next week.