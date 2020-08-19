Dougherty Co. courtrooms get new look amid coronavirus pandemic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -In-person trials will resume in the Dougherty County courts after the coronavirus pandemic brought them to a halt.
On Wednesday, WALB got a tour of one of the courtrooms in the building.
Several glass protective shields were installed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Back in March, a juror tested positive for the virus causing the judicial building to limit the number of people coming in. Since the shutdown, hundreds of cases were backlogged, some waiting months for their day in court.
Heidi Minnick, facility management director said the new installation will help shield against the coronavirus.
“Also after every single Dougherty County facility management janitorial staff comes in and completely sanitizes, wipes down everything that can be touched we are talking about benches tables chairs and all of your touch points,” said Minnick.
Anyone feeling sick or with symptoms of COVID-19, court officials says they want you to let them know to protect the safety of others.
