Council member speaks on role of GMA in Southwest Ga.

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - An association that aims to make sure southwest Georgia cities’ needs are met will welcome a new vice president.
Thomasville Councilmember Jay Flowers was recently elected to the District 10 Committee of the Georgia Municipal Association (GMA).
With 11 districts in total, this association represents all cities in Georgia.
Flowers said this is a localized effort to make sure each city’s needs are met.
He said it’s also important for them to listen to the concerns of the cities in each district.
Flowers told us how this association has helped parts of Southwest Georgia in the past.
”We had a transportation SPLOST that was being pushed several years ago. The transportation SPLOST would have been really good for certain communities, but it would’ve been really hard on other communities. And we had to get ourselves together and get our voice together here in the district to say that, ‘you know what, we really don’t want this. It was not a positive for us,‘” said Flowers.
Flowers said another key factor is for each city to communicate back and forth.
He said this has been done in times of disaster, including communicating and sharing information on response efforts.
District 10 officers also include Pelham Mayor James Eubanks as President and Leesburg Councilmember Judy Powell as First Vice President.
